Horizon 2 and Spider-Man Miles Morales on PS4 and PS5: Jim Ryan invites users to calm down

A few minutes after the closure of the PlayStation 5 Showcase, the event that has finally revealed fundamental information on the next-gen Sony console such as date and price, the news of the publication of exclusives of the caliber of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales ed Horizon Forbidden West be on PlayStation 5 than on PlayStation 4.

The existence of cross-gen exclusives immediately alerted the fans of the Japanese company, who turned up their noses at the discovery of the news, in stark contrast to the statements about the generations a few weeks ago. However, it has arrived to appease the spirits Jim Ryan, the CEO of PlayStation, who to the microphones of The Washington Post he has declared:

“Nobody should worry. The PlayStation 5 versions of these games were built with the next-gen console features in mind, not to mention that owners of PlayStation 4 editions will be able to take advantage of the free upgrade to PS5. It’s about providing a choice. to users and I am very happy with this opportunity. “

We remind you that two of the PS5 launch titles, Sackboy A Big Adventure and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, will also be available immediately in PlayStation 4 version. To suffer the same fate it will also be Horizon Forbidden West, which is expected to arrive on both platforms next year.