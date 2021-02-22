Horimiya: Spoilers, curiosities and where to see episode 7 of the anime

Horimiya brings love and nostalgia all rolled into one as it takes viewers and fans into a nostalgic high school romance and how love blooms in a series of anime so mature. The animation studio CloverWorks has found a gem in this Japanese series and every week fans from all over the world look forward to seeing a new episode.

What makes this show great is that it reminds viewers of a certain point in life where they can relive watching anime. Looking for where to watch episode 7? The Truth News He shares everything about this and more episodes below.

Anime de Horimiya: Episode 7

Horimiya Episode 7 titled “You are here, I am here” is scheduled for release on February 21, 2021. It is available through streaming platforms like Funimation and features multi-language subtitles.

Horimiya – Episode 7 (CloverWorks)

At sixth episode From the anime, Miyamura stuns the entire class as she cuts her hair and takes off her jacket. He even greeted Hori on the way to his seat. As many girls flock to Miyamura’s new look, Hori stops them and later they both went home surprising Hori’s father with Miyamura’s new look.

What is Horimiya about?

Horimiya follows the crossroads of Kyouko Hori, a kind and smart girl in school who stays indoors as a second mother to her younger brother, and Izumi Miyamura, a gentle loner who struggles with his grades.

As your destinies meet, so does your hidden self. Closer and closer to each episode, Hori and Miyamura slowly unravel their secrets and fall in love as they accept each other’s imperfections and flaws.

Based on a series of manga (webcomic) of the same name as Hiroki Adachi, Horimiya tiene 13 episodes for the entire series, without confirmation yet on the second season. The opening of each episode is the single “Color Perfume” by Japanese singer Yoh Kamiyama; It sets the tone for the light feeling of the high school romance series.

To celebrate the release of Episode 7, the anime team shared an illustration starring Kyouko Hori and Izumi Miyamura (see above). This was done by Daisuke Hagiwara, who is the author of the spin-off manga “Hori-san to Miyamura-kun”.

