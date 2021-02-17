Horimiya, official: the Hero manga will end on March 18 with Volume 16

Horimiya, the manga of Hero and Daisuke Hagiwara distributed in Italy by J-Pop, it will officially end on March 18th, as revealed a few moments ago by the monthly G-Fantasy. Volume 16, the announcement of which is expected on the same publication date as the finale, will therefore be the last, after which we will have to greet the two protagonists forever.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that Horimiya is a manga written by the Japanese author Hero and designed by the artist Daisuke Hagiwara, published on Gangan Comics Online from February 2007 to December 2011. The success of the work convinced Square Enix to approve a sort of remake, curated by the artist herself and in the process of serialization since the conclusion of the original webcomic. The remake in question is longer than the original, has extra chapters and an anime adaptation currently in progress.

The animated series proved to be a great success especially in the West, where it quickly became the most viewed non-sequel anime of the season surpassing even Jobless Reincarnation and Wonder Egg Priority. In Italy the broadcasting rights have not been purchased, but given the excellent reception it is possible that in the future it will also legally arrive at us.

What do you think of it? Will you add the Hero manga to your collection? Let us know in the comments!