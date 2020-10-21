Horimiya: new teaser for the most anticipated romantic comedy of 2021

All fans of romantic comedies will be happy to know that the anime adaptation of Horimiya, announced last September and coming in January 2021, recently showed itself in a new official teaser trailer. The video shows the two protagonists, Hori and Miyamura, in the company of other important characters.

The clip also confirms the names of the cast members, and apparently CloverWorks has decided not to spare. The protagonist Horu will be voiced by the inimitable Haruka Tomatsu (Asuna Yuuki in Sword Art Online), mentre Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) will lend his voice to Miyamura. Among others, Seiichiro Yamashita interpreter à Toru Ishikawa e Yurie Kozakai sarà Yuki Yoshikawa.

As for the staff, Masashi Ishihama (Persona 5 the Animation, From the New World) directs the series at CloverWorks, while Takao Yoshioka (High School DxD) writes the script based on the original Hero work. Haruko Iizuka (Ensemble Stars!, Children of the Whales) lavora sul character design, mentre Masaru Yokoyama (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Queen’s Blade: The Exiled Virgin) compone le musiche.

We remind you that the Horimiya manga is currently running with fifteen volumes and over 110 chapters published. In Italy the work is distributed by J-Pop Manga.

In case you want to know more, we suggest you take a look at the first trailer of Horimiya released last month.