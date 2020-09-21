Horimiya: first trailer for the anime from The Promised Neverland studio

For some time, fans have been waiting for the animated adaptation of Horimiya, a very famous work at home because of its comic and sentimental atmosphere. Only a few days ago Studio Cloverworks confirmed the start of production of a television transposition expected for next year.

On 16 September the magazine GFantasy confirmed the anime of Horimiya, taken from the homonymous paper counterpart scripted by Hero and drawn by Daisuke Hagiwara. Many do not know that the original work is also available in our country under the label JPop describing the synopsis of the story as follows:

A sparkling romantic school comedy for those who loved Toradora!

At school, Kyoko is admired by everyone for her style and beauty. Miyamura, on the other hand, is considered a disturbing otaku with no particular signs. But they both hide more than meets the eye, and fate decides to cross their paths causing misunderstandings, unexpected situations and a strange friendship! “

Furthermore, a few hours ago, the studio behind The Promised Neverland released the first trailer of the anime, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news, which provides an idea of ​​the splendid and genuine atmosphere of Horimiya. And you, on the other hand, are interested in discovering this new television project planned for debut next January 2021? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the dedicated space at the bottom of the page.