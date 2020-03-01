Horikoshi reveals the meaning of the ending of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and the series

Share it:

It has been showing in cinemas all over the world for a few months My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, second feature film dedicated to the universe starring Deku. There has also been a lot of talk on the net about the ending of the film which, according to previous declarations, was an original idea of ​​Horikoshi and which the author kept in store for the manga finale.

In an interview in the volume My Hero Academia R, Kohei Horikoshi explains in detail what are the implications of this choice of insert the ending he programmed into the film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. Well, not the whole conclusion of the feature film's story was part of the mangaka's programs, but only some ideas.

"The part where Deku passes the One for All to Bakugo. Because that ends Deku's dream started in chapter 1. I hadn't decided to use it for sure in the end of the manga, but it was a variation that I wanted to use. I proposed it at a meeting on the film where we discussed fighting with Deku and Bakugo together, and it was quickly decided. I thought it would be the most shocking twist possible and that the film would be more interesting with this insertion. Deku and Bakugo together against the last boss, arrived there thanks to everyone's support, I think it would have created an excellent ending for the manga. But we decided to use it in the film. I decided not to regret the choice to use it, I just have to think of a better ending for the manga. I still have no ideas in mind (lol). The first movie was too good and now I have problems because I tried to overcome it. "

So Horikoshi initially thought of ending My Hero Academia with a handover of One for All. Which final would you like for the series? In the USA, the film made its debut at the top.