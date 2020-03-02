Horikoshi of My Hero Academia highlights Mirko in the new unreleased illustration

Share it:

Fans of My Hero Academia immediately noticed the introduction of a heroine during the Top 10 of the Japanese heroes: Mirko, the rabbit heroine who ranked in fifth position. For several months, there has been no trace of the woman who has made only a few appearances of a few cartoons. But now the scene is all for her.

For several weeks already, the manga of Kohei Horikoshi has been focused on the figure of Mirko, highlighting its features with the latest chapter published, 262. The 26-year-old stood out in her fight against the High End nomu and the author wanted to pay homage to her again with an unpublished and prepared design especially for fans who they follow him on Twitter.

For less than 24 hours she has appeared on the official account of Horikoshi a drawing by Rumi Usagiyama, aka Mirko, while munching on a carrot. He wears his classic tight costume and leaves his thighs completely uncovered, while the legs are covered with socks and end in reinforcements on the feet similar to those worn by Deku. Finally, Mirko wears a jacket that suggests she is taking a break from work.

Usually she always shows herself excited and ready for action, so see Mirko in this quiet moment it doesn't happen often. Did you enjoy his fight in My Hero Academia chapter 262?