Entertainment

Horikoshi greets the new My Hero Academia figurine with a drawing

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The story of My Hero Academia focuses mainly on Izuku Midoriya, called Deku. The young protagonist aspires to become the strongest hero of all and with the legacy of All Might he can truly become him. But the world of opera also focuses on other characters between heroes and villains, including the class leader Tenya Iida also stands out.

Given the popularity of My Hero Academia in Japan and worldwide, the production of statuettes and models inspired by the various characters is always active. The latest arrival is tailor-made for lovers of Tenya Iida, the young sprinter who aspires to become a hero as good as his brother Ingenium.

In the new model produced, Iida is depicted in a pose quite unusual for the always serious head of the Yuei 1-A class. As you can see in the photos below, the boy wears his hero uniform while running at breakneck speed using his quirk, but on the face he printed a grin halfway between the worried and the hilarious.

READ:  A love letter to Star Wars

Horikoshi welcomed this figure with open arms, dedicating as usual an illustration that can be seen in the first image of the post. This time the image highlights the serious Iida, as he greets the reader of My Hero Academia, thanking him.

Horikoshi recently thanked Shigaraki and Todoroki for the models, while continuing to draw his manga. The latest published chapter of My Hero Academia is 256, with the next one debuting on Weekly Shonen Jump next Sunday.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]asapland.com. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.