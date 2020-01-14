Horikoshi greets the new My Hero Academia figurine with a drawing

Share it:

The story of My Hero Academia focuses mainly on Izuku Midoriya, called Deku. The young protagonist aspires to become the strongest hero of all and with the legacy of All Might he can truly become him. But the world of opera also focuses on other characters between heroes and villains, including the class leader Tenya Iida also stands out.

Given the popularity of My Hero Academia in Japan and worldwide, the production of statuettes and models inspired by the various characters is always active. The latest arrival is tailor-made for lovers of Tenya Iida, the young sprinter who aspires to become a hero as good as his brother Ingenium.

In the new model produced, Iida is depicted in a pose quite unusual for the always serious head of the Yuei 1-A class. As you can see in the photos below, the boy wears his hero uniform while running at breakneck speed using his quirk, but on the face he printed a grin halfway between the worried and the hilarious.

Horikoshi welcomed this figure with open arms, dedicating as usual an illustration that can be seen in the first image of the post. This time the image highlights the serious Iida, as he greets the reader of My Hero Academia, thanking him.

Horikoshi recently thanked Shigaraki and Todoroki for the models, while continuing to draw his manga. The latest published chapter of My Hero Academia is 256, with the next one debuting on Weekly Shonen Jump next Sunday.