Horikoshi dedicates a sketch to the ending of My Hero Academia: here is Endeavor and Hawks together

Despite ongoing commitments, Kohei Horikoshi continues to show himself active to his fans on Twitter. While continuing in the manga drawings, the author in fact publishes a series of on his personal account illustrations and drafts dedicated to the world of My Hero Academia.

And every Saturday the author agrees to present the new episode of My Hero Academia with an image. Last week the mangaka had dedicated the role to the many new and old heroes who filled the Top 10 of the Heroes. With the last episode aired today, however, Kohei Horikoshi has decided to focus on the two absolute protagonists of this latest phase: Endeavor and Hawks.

My Hero Academia 4×25 is available on VVVVID and has allowed us to see the battle that Endeavor and Hawks waged against the mysterious enemy who suddenly attacked the building in which they were located. The illustration is rather quiet compared to the excited weather of the episode and can be seen in the tweet below, where they are Endeavor and Hawks intent on eating skewers of various kinds, with the flaming hero who does not hesitate to square his winged colleague.

My Hero Academia will return with season 5 which may debut no earlier than 2021.