Horikoshi dedicates a sketch to Jiro's performance in the latest episode of MHA

The fourth season of My Hero Academia reached the climax of the narrative arc of the Cultural Festival with the last episode. After weeks of preparation, the aspiring Heroes of Class 1-A have finally managed to participate in the Festival, showing their talent as a band.

Little Eri's smile is one of the most emblematic scenes of episode 23, and serves to underline the detachment with the first, terrible, half of the fourth season, which ended with the defeat of Overhaul, following his direct confrontation with Midoriya.

The creator of the series, Kohei Horikoshi, wanted to follow each new episode in his own way, offering fans, on his Twitter profile, unpublished sketches. Of course, even at the last episode aired, the mangaka wanted to dedicate a particular design, focusing on a single character: the leader, and voice, of the band, Kyoka Jiro.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the news, Jiro is represented as she exhibits her talent for playing bass. It is not difficult to assume that Horikoshi had been waiting for the opportunity for a long time to bring out a character who has always remained in the shadows, and the arch of the Cultural Festival seems the perfect opportunity for introduce new aspects of aspiring Heroes never seen before.

We also remind you that you can find the extraordinary performance of Class 1-A on YouTube, enriched by a sequence of images also relating to the past of Jiro herself.