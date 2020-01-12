Horikoshi celebrates the episode of My Hero Academia with a splendid drawing

Share it:

Tonight My Hero Academia 4 episode 13 was broadcast on VVVVid, an episode full of meaning and action and which culminates the whole story prepared in the last months of publication. Izuku has given his all in this fight with Overhaul and it seems to be reaping the rewards.

The episode was one of the most acclaimed in the anime, with My Hero Academia trend on Twitter. He could not therefore avoid drawing a special illustration by the author of the manga Kohei Horikoshi. The mangaka gave Twitter the prepared black and white draft that you can see below.

Up Deku and Chisaki face off, both at their maximum power with the unprecedented transformations presented in My Hero Academia 4×13. In the center stands the little Eri who is using his quirk to help the hero who is protecting him, while at the bottom the drawing ends with Mirio and Sir Nighteye, excluded from this last clash phase. Do you like the illustration prepared by Horikoshi?

My Hero Academia has reached its fourth season. The title animated by the Bones studio and published in Italy on VVVVid has been running since October 2019 and during these months has staged the narrative arc of the Shie Hassaikai, which is now about to end.