Horikoshi and the My Hero Academia team wish you a Happy New Year with two splendid artworks!

Kohei Horikoshi and the team working on anime adaptation of My Hero Academia they shared, a few hours ago, some magnificent artwork to wish a happy 2020 to all fans of the incredible adventures of Deku and companions, thanking for the support received during 2019 and promising many news for the near future.

As you can see at the bottom, the manga of Boku no Hero has published on his social profile a sketch depicting Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki and other favorite fans united in a beautiful greeting message. The anime's Twitter page has instead opted for a slightly more classic artwork, portraying the couple most loved by opera fans in the company of the Dean of Liceo U.A. Nezu.

2019 ended with a bang for the work of Horikoshi, who within a week landed in Japanese cinemas with My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and on the small screen with episode 11 of the anime series, considered by many to be one of the most convincing of the entire fourth season.

Great progress is also expected in 2020 for the manga, which currently focuses on a new saga with protagonists three of the aspiring heroes most loved by fans.

And what do you think of it? Are you following anime and manga? Or just one of the two? Let us know what you expect from My Hero Academia in this 2020 and in case you have not already done so, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at our review of the 4×11 episode!