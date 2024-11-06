Hopes Fade Into Night: Historic Watch Party Ends Without Harris Appearance

Hopes Fade Into Night: Historic Watch Party Ends Without Harris’s Appearance

In a dramatic turn of events at Howard University on Tuesday night, what began as a hopeful celebration transformed into a somber vigil as Vice President Kamala Harris remained notably absent from her own watch party.

The evening, which many supporters hoped would mark a historic milestone with the potential election of America’s first female president, instead echoed with memories of 2016’s unexpected outcome.

Campaign chair Cedric Richmond delivered the news that would deflate the crowd’s spirits: “You won’t hear from the vice president tonight.” This announcement came as early results showed former President Donald Trump gaining momentum in key battleground states, with both North Carolina and Georgia already in his favor.

The scene at Howard University, Harris’s alma mater, told a story of shifting emotions throughout the night. The evening began with high energy—dancing, cheering, and the powerful voices of Howard’s gospel choir singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The historic grounds of “the Yard” were filled with supporters, including members of Harris’s AKA sorority in their distinctive pink and green colors, all anticipating a potentially historic victory.

Doreen Hogans, a 50-year-old supporter, captured the early optimism of the night, clutching her mother’s pearl necklace—a touching symbol of the generational significance of Harris’s campaign. “She would have been so proud,” Hogans remarked, her voice thick with emotion.

But as the night wore on, the mood shifted dramatically. The energetic dancing gave way to nervous phone-checking and anxious glances at the electoral map. The pivotal moment occurred when Trump called for North Carolina—the celebratory music ceased, CNN’s broadcast momentarily halted, and crowd shots emerged, capturing the mounting concern on supporters’ faces.

“I wasn’t scared when I came here tonight, but I’m scared now,” admitted Malika Washington, 24, a Harris supporter from D.C., as she left the gathering before midnight. The crowd, which had filled the university grounds earlier in the evening, began to thin as Richmond announced Harris would instead address supporters “and the nation” the following morning.

The scene immediately evoked memories of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 election night, when she dispatched her campaign chairman John Podesta to console disgruntled supporTrump adviser Stephen Miller quickly took to Twitter, noting the irony: “The entire Girl Boss ‘I’m Speaking’ campaign sent a man out to speak for her on election night.” ight. Perfection.”

By the time Richmond took the stage around 1 a.m., Harris’s path to victory had narrowed significantly. Despite his insistence on counting votes and calling states, the math presented a daunting scenario. Harris would need to secure victory by winning nearly all remaining battleground states—a challenging task considering the trending numbers.

The evening ended not with the anticipated shattering of the “highest, hardest glass ceiling,” but with a reminder of the persistent challenges facing women in presidential politics.

As supporters dispersed into the early morning hours, they carried with them both the weight of unmet expectations and the uncertainty of what the coming days might bring for American democracy.

For Howard University students and alumni who had gathered to witness what they hoped would be a historic moment for their institution—potentially producing the first HBCU graduate to become president—the night served as a sobering reminder that even the most promising campaigns can face unexpected headwinds in America’s complex political landscape.