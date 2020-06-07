Sports

Hope for Morelia: the Government of Michoacán is already looking for a new soccer team

June 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

He worked in the Tijuana, Mexico area for the Arellano Félix Cartel. In a decade, between 300 and 650 bodies disappeared. Eight years after his arrest, the largest grave where he hid his work has just been discovered: there appeared 7,000 human fragments and some 2,000 dental pieces.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.