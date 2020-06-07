Hope for Morelia: the Government of Michoacán is already looking for a new soccer team

He worked in the Tijuana, Mexico area for the Arellano Félix Cartel. In a decade, between 300 and 650 bodies disappeared. Eight years after his arrest, the largest grave where he hid his work has just been discovered: there appeared 7,000 human fragments and some 2,000 dental pieces.
June 7, 2020
