Hood Outlaws and Legends: the multiplayer action is presented in video on PS4 and PS5

Taking advantage of the media frame of the State of Play, the leaders of Focus Home Interactive showed the audience of the latest digital event from Sony the presentation trailer of Hood Outlaws and Legends, a multiplayer action inspired by Robin Hood and destined to arrive on PS4 and SS5.

The Outlaws and Legends project is in development at the new studios of Sumo Digital open to Newcastle. The title focuses on the activities carried out by a handful of outlaw which, to gain influence in the eyes of the oppressed people, will organize a series of daring robberies hoping to "take away from the rich to give to the poor".

The reinterpretation in multiplayer key of the epic of Robin Hood will give life to a series of battles where you can show off your stealth skills, all to acquire the fame necessary to launch the final offensive to the cruel rulers.

From an exquisitely playful point of view, Hood will see two teams of thieves facing each other intent on carrying out a robbery, provided of course to circumvent the AI-led guards and members of the adverse team. In the hope of deepening the knowledge of this new intellectual property as soon as possible, we inform you that the release of Hood Outlaws and Legends is scheduled for 2021 on PS4 and PS5. In addition to the new project by Sumo Digital Newcastle and Focus Home, the State of Play on August 6 was also the backdrop for the presentation of Braid Anniversary Edition, the remaster of the historic puzzle platformer by Jonathan Blow and Thekla Inc.