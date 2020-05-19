Honor V6 Tablet: a new tablet that boasts a 2K panel and 5G connectivity

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Honor has just presented its Honor V6 Tablet, a device with 5G connectivity, WiFi 6+, reduced frames, and Quad HD + resolution for your panel. It is the first 5G proposal on tablets of the company, although there is still no news about its international arrival.

So let’s tell you the main specifications of this tablet that aspires to compete based on 5G connectivity and design since it has some peculiarities that make it an interesting alternative.

Datasheet of the Honor V6 Tablet

HONOR TABLET V6 SCREEN 10.1 inch

QHD +

IPS LCD DIMENSIONS Not available PROCESSOR Kirin 985 5G RAM Not available INTERNAL MEMORY Not available SOFTWARE Magic UI 3.1

Android 10 FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP REAR CAMERA 16 MP DRUMS 7,250mAh

22.5W fast charge ADDITIONAL FEATURES USB Type C

Fast charge

Magic pencil

5G SA / NSA PRICE Not available

2K resolution and pen for this tablet

The Honor Tablet V6 is the company’s first tablet with 5G NSA / SA connectivity. This is mainly due to the compatibility of your 7 nanometer Kirin 985 with this technology. Apart from this, the tablet has a 10.4-inch panel with QHD resolution, resolution worthy of the high range. The frontal use of it according to Honor is 84%, a fairly good figure for a tablet.

The new Honor tablet has a battery of more than 7,000mAh and has fast charging technology at a power of 22.5W

At the battery level we find a battery of 7,250mAh powered by 22.5W fast charge, a loading speed somewhat below that supported by other Honor / Huawei models, but quite worthy. In addition to this battery, the tablet has a 13-megapixel rear camera, 8 in the case of the main sensor.

One of the strengths of the Honor Tablet V6 is that comes with a stylus that supports up to 4,096 pressure levels. This is the Magic Pencil and it comes to allow us to interact with the device with a view to designing applications, drawing, notes, and more. In the same way, it supports Honor’s own Bluetooth keyboard, so it becomes an interesting bet at the productivity level.

Versions and price of the Honor V6 Tablet

Honor, despite having made this tablet official, has not provided data on the RAM or internal memory of the device. Similarly, there is no news about its price and international availability, although will go on sale in China from June 13.

Honor V6 Tablet: a new tablet that boasts a 2K panel and 5G connectivity was last modified: by

Share it: