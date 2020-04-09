         Honor Play 4T Honor and Honor Play 4T Pro, cheap phones that bet on photography and the screen

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Honor has renewed its range of mobile phones for games with two versions, the Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro. Specialized in performance, and without underestimating aspects such as photographic ones, the two new smartphones arrive on the market with three different versions and a design already common in the brand. They are also cheap.

The mobile phone market is so saturated that manufacturers no longer know how to stand out. So they have decided to specialize in the middle ranges in order to approach a larger number of audiences: those seeking benefits and do not have a loose pocket. That was the origin of the Honor Play range, a phone that achieved remarkable success. And today, several generations later, we have its successors: the Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro.

Data sheet of the Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro

Honor Play 4T Honor Play 4T Pro screen 6.39-inch IPS

HD + at 1,520 x 720

Ratio 19: 9

Perforated panel 6.3 inch OLED

FullHD + at 2,400 x 1,080

20: 9 ratio

Perforated panel Processor Kirin 710A Kirin 810 Versions 6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 512GB 6GB / 128GB

8GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 256GB Frontal camera 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Rear cameras 48 megapixels

2 megapixel bokeh 48 megapixels

8 megapixel super wide angle

2 megapixel bokeh Operating system Android 10

Magic UI 3.0 Android 10

Magic UI 3.0 Battery 4,000 mAh

10W load 4,000 mAh

22.5W fast charge Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB Type-C 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

USB Type-C Others Rear fingerprint reader On-screen fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 159.81 x 76.13 x 8.13 mm

176 grams 157.4 x 73.2 x 7.75 mm

165 grams

They are not the most powerful, but they defend

Left, Honor Play 4T; right, Honor Play 4T Pro

Honor has maintained the orientation of the range offering multiple features at a more or less content price. And, as usual lately, he has divided the iteration into an 'ordinary' model and a 'Pro' mobile. The justification is adequate since Honor Play 4T Pro offers a much more solvent processor than its brother, the Honor Play 4T to dry: Huawei Kirin 810 versus the Kirin 710A. This difference in muscle will bring a significantly higher quality of play, as well as better performance: the Pro offers a version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, enough for anyone.

The differences between models are noticeable, not only in the chosen processor: while the Honor Play 4T opts for a 6.39-inch IPS LCD panel, Honor Play 4T Pro mounts a 6.3-inch OLED panel. The resolution of the 'big' brother is higher: FHD + vs HD +. In addition, the OLED screen allows the Honor Play 4T Pro to have a fingerprint reader under the panel (the Honor Play 4T installs a rear capacitive sensor).

Honor Play 4T

Both models have a perforated screen for the front camera: 8 megapixels on Honor Play 4T and 16 megapixels on Honor Play 4T Pro. Behind we see double camera in the smaller model (48 megapixels as the main sensor and 2 megapixels as the secondary dedicated to depth) and triple camera in the Honor Play 4T Pro (the two sensors of his brother are joined by a super wide-angle camera 8 megapixel). Photographic performance shouldn't be bad on paper. And it doesn't dispense with versatility thanks to the inclusion of Huawei's regular capture software.

Honor Play 4t Pro

Both phones have their custom Magic UI 3.0 layer, inheriting the original Honor Magic. And in both phones the layer is placed on Android 10. By the way, neither has Google's applications and services, although they do share a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charge. 10 W on the Honor Play 4T and 22.5 W on the Honor Play 4T Pro. Both with USB C.

Price and availability of the Honor Play 4T and Honor Play 4T Pro

Honor Play 4t Pro

Honor has presented its two new mobiles in China and it is most likely that they will stay there. They can be purchased from today in that country at the following prices: