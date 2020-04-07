Honor Blackman, the eternal Pussy Galore of Goldfinger, dies

Share it:

British actress Honor blackman He passed away this Monday, April 6 at the age of 94. "She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family."Clarify their loved ones in a statement published in The Guardian.

"In addition to being a beloved mother and grandmother, Honor was a prolific creative talent actressContinues the familiar text. "With an extraordinary combination of beauty, brain, and physical prowess, coupled with her unique voice and dedicated work ethic, she achieved iconic status unmatched in the world of film and entertainment with complete commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all your efforts. He contributed to some of the great movies and theater productions of our time"

Honor blackmanBorn on August 22, 1925 in Plaistow, Essex, England, her devotion to acting began at age fifteen, when her parents gave her an acting course. He ended up entering the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and officially debuted eight years later with a small role in ‘The daughter of darkness’(Lance Comfort, 1948), along with Anne Crawford Y Maxwell Reed.

After highlighting in ‘The last night of the Titanic’(Roy Ward Baker, 1958), Blackman became one of the stars of‘the Avengers’, An ABC hit in which he played Catherine Gale from 1962 to 1964.

While the series was sweeping on television, the actress took the opportunity to get the other two roles that would make her go down in history as Hera in 'Jason and the Argonauts’(Don Chaffey, 1963) and the unforgettable Pussy Galore in 'James Bond vs. Goldfinger’(Guy Hamilton, 1964), the third installment in the adventures of agent 007 and its consecration as a saga, in addition to one of the titles most valued by fans.

Retired for five years, the last weighty role of the actress in the cinema is found as Penny Husbands-Bosworth in 'The diaryof Bridget Jones’(Sharon Maguire, 2001) while, on British television, he played Rula Romanoff in five chapters of the endless ‘Coronation Street' in 2004.