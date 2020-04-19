         Honor 9X Lite: dual camera and Kirin 710 in a renewed model with Google services on board

Share it:

Although everything indicated that Honor would officially present a new member of the 9X family During the event he had scheduled for MWC, he finally limited himself to announcing the arrival in Europe of the Honor View30 and Honor 9X Pro. Now, almost two months later, that little brother of the 9X range is a reality.

The Honor 9X Lite arrives as a more modest version of the Honor 9X that landed in Europe last November. This new model is located directly on the mid-range from Chinese manufacturer and, among other benefits, it has the Kirin 710 processor and a dual 48 MP + 2 MP camera powered by artificial intelligence.

Honor 9X Lite Datasheet

HONOR 9X LITE SCREEN 6.5-inch (19.5: 9) IPS LCD FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) PROCESSOR Kirin 710 RAM 4GB STORAGE 128GB + microSDXC SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie + EMUI 9.1 (with GMS) REAR CAMERA 48 MP f / 1.8 + 2 MP f / 2.4 FRONTAL CAMERA 16 MP DRUMS 3,750 mAh CONNECTIVITY 4G LTE, Dual SIM, WiFi ac, BT 4.2, NFC OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm 175 g PRICE About 199 euros

Some specifications that sound familiar to us

A long time ago, different rumors and leaks told us that the Honor 9X Lite, in fact, would be an 8X vitaminized Honor. And now, after its official presentation, we can already confirm it: the new 9X Lite shares most of the features with that phone that the company brought to Europe almost a year and a half ago.

So we find a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels). In addition, it has the Kirin 710 processor from Huawei, along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSDXC card.

As an operating system, it brings EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie and yes, yes incorporates installed Google services and applications, that is, Google Mobile Services (GMS). It also has a 3,750 mAh battery to power itself and a fingerprint reader on the back.

As for its photographic facet, it has a 16 megapixel IA front camera with f / 2.0 aperture and a dual rear camera composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor and a 2 megapixel sensor for depth reading. This camera also uses artificial intelligence and has a SuperNight Shot mode for photographing night scenes.

Price and availability of the Honor 9X Lite

The Honor 9X Lite is sold in green (in some markets, also in black) and in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal expandable. The global version will go on sale in the next few days in some countries, including Spain, where you can pre-order it through Aliexpress for a price around 199 euros.