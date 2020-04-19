Technology

         Honor 9X Lite: dual camera and Kirin 710 in a renewed model with Google services on board

April 19, 2020
Esther
Although everything indicated that Honor would officially present a new member of the 9X family During the event he had scheduled for MWC, he finally limited himself to announcing the arrival in Europe of the Honor View30 and Honor 9X Pro. Now, almost two months later, that little brother of the 9X range is a reality.

The Honor 9X Lite arrives as a more modest version of the Honor 9X that landed in Europe last November. This new model is located directly on the mid-range from Chinese manufacturer and, among other benefits, it has the Kirin 710 processor and a dual 48 MP + 2 MP camera powered by artificial intelligence.

Honor 9X Lite Datasheet

HONOR 9X LITE

SCREEN

6.5-inch (19.5: 9) IPS LCD

FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Kirin 710

RAM

4GB

STORAGE

128GB + microSDXC

SOFTWARE

Android 9 Pie + EMUI 9.1 (with GMS)

REAR CAMERA

48 MP f / 1.8 + 2 MP f / 2.4

FRONTAL CAMERA

16 MP

DRUMS

3,750 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

4G LTE, Dual SIM, WiFi ac, BT 4.2, NFC

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

160.4 x 76.6 x 7.8 mm

175 g

PRICE

About 199 euros

Some specifications that sound familiar to us

Honor 9x Lite 02

A long time ago, different rumors and leaks told us that the Honor 9X Lite, in fact, would be an 8X vitaminized Honor. And now, after its official presentation, we can already confirm it: the new 9X Lite shares most of the features with that phone that the company brought to Europe almost a year and a half ago.

Honor View30 Pro, analysis: inheriting the best from Huawei is also arriving without Google services

So we find a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels). In addition, it has the Kirin 710 processor from Huawei, along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage with a microSDXC card.

Honor 9x Lite 02

As an operating system, it brings EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie and yes, yes incorporates installed Google services and applications, that is, Google Mobile Services (GMS). It also has a 3,750 mAh battery to power itself and a fingerprint reader on the back.

As for its photographic facet, it has a 16 megapixel IA front camera with f / 2.0 aperture and a dual rear camera composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor and a 2 megapixel sensor for depth reading. This camera also uses artificial intelligence and has a SuperNight Shot mode for photographing night scenes.

Price and availability of the Honor 9X Lite

Honor 9x Lite

The Honor 9X Lite is sold in green (in some markets, also in black) and in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage internal expandable. The global version will go on sale in the next few days in some countries, including Spain, where you can pre-order it through Aliexpress for a price around 199 euros.

