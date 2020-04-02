         Honor 8A Prime: a new entry line with simple cameras and a tight price

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Busy week for a manufacturer, Honor, which has accumulated several consecutive launches. Just yesterday we were witnessing the arrival of the Honor 30S and Honor 9A, a mid-range line and an economic line to reinforce their catalog. And 24 hours later, we have a new mobile phone from the Chinese firm in circulation, the Honor 8A Prime.

As expected, by his name with the last name A, we are in front of a phone destined to move between the cheapest strips of the market, and its price to the change in Russia thus testifies it because the telephone does not arrive at the 130 euros when happening from rubles. But let's see what this new Prime has to offer that lands from beyond the Urals.

Honor 8A Prime Datasheet

Honor 8A Prime screen 6.09 inch

HD + at 1,560 x 720

Ratio 19.5: 9 Processor Helio P35 at 2.3GHz

IMG PowerVR GE8320 680MHz GPU Versions 3GB / 64GB

MicroSD up to 512GB Rear camera 13 megapixel f / 1.8

LED flash Frontal camera 8 megapixel f / 2.0 software Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9.0 Battery 3,020 mAh Connectivity 4G

WiFi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS / Glonass / AGPS

MicroUSB 2.0

Headphone minijack

FM Radio Others Fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight 156.28 x 73.5 x 8 millimeters

150 grams

The Helio P35 at the forefront of a limited but competent model

We find this Honor 8A Prime that carries a 6.09-inch HD LCD IPS screen with a notch to carry the front camera, and we also have the heart formed by the Helio P35 from MediaTek, with its PowerVR GE8320 GPU, supported by 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. We can expand the set with a microSD with up to 512GB extra, yes.

Android 9 Pie for this new Honor that lands in Russia

As for cameras, we have here a simple module both on the front of the phone and on the back. 8 megapixel with f / 2.0 lens located in the notch on the screen, and 13 megapixel f / 1.8 on the back together with an LED flash make up the total photographic equipment of this Honor 8A Prime, which arrives with artificial intelligence embedded in EMUI 9.0, the layer that covers the Android 9 Pie with which it is presented in society.

The Honor 8A Prime mounts a 3,020 mAh non-removable internal battery without quick charge, and has measures of 156.28 x 73.5 x 8 millimeters with 150 grams of weight. Turning the phone we ran into the presence of a rear fingerprint reader. In the connectivity section: 4G with VoLTE, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with support for GLONASS and AGPS and also with a headphone jack and FM radio.

Versions and prices of the Honor 8A Prime

As we have discussed, the new Honor 8A Prime comes in a single version of both RAM and internal storage, although we have three colors to choose from. We can get hold of him in black, blue and emerald green, and the price published at the moment is that of his landing in Russia, although we leave you the rubles to euros conversion.

Honor 8A Prime with 3GB / 64GB: 9,600 rubles or 112 euros to change.

More information | Honor