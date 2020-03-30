         Honor 30S: a mid-range that bets on 5G connectivity and quad camera

Share it:

Important day for Honor, Chinese company that has just announced the Honor 30S: a new mid-range device, with four cameras on the back, a generous battery and a design that follows the lines of Huawei and Honor for this 2020.

In addition to having wealthy hardware, the new Honor 30S bets mainly on connectivity, being a 5G proposal thanks to Huawei's own processor for this segment. We will therefore see its characteristics and specifications, since the terminal is stomping to win the mid-range.

Technical sheet of the Honor 30S

HONOR 30S SCREEN 6.5 inch IPS LCD

Hole in screen

IPS

Full HD + DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162.31mm x 162.31mm x 8.58mm

190g PROCESSOR Kirin 820 5G INTERNAL MEMORY 128 or 256 GB RAM 8 GB REAR CAMERA 64 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.4 3X telephoto lens

8 MP f / 2.4 ultra wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 FRONT CAMERA 16 MP f / 2.0 BATTERY 4000mAh

Fast charge 40W CONNECTIVITY 5G SA / NSA PRICE From 305 euros to change

Kirin 820 board, one of the first in its range with 5G SA

As is customary in the Chinese company, the Honor 30S has a Kirin processor. In this case, the bet is on the 820, the new batch for Huawei's mid-range. What's so special about it? Than It is the first mid-range 5G processor from the Chinese firm, direct to attack the heart of the Snapdragon 765G.

Huawei has been fast creating this processor, being one of the few alternatives to Qualcomm in this segment. Features eight cores, Mali-G57 GPU with Huawei / Honor GPU Turbo technologyas well as an NPU that promises to improve efficiency through artificial intelligence. Similarly, the processor have a new ISP that promises improvements at the level of image processing.

Base configuration of 8 + 128 GB, 5G connectivity and 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charge. Honor 30S comes loaded with hardware

As for the panel, we have 6.5 inches with HDR10 compatibility.RAM memory is 8 GB, quite a high number considering that we are talking about a mid-range. As for the internal memory, the base is 128 GB, although it can go up to 256 GB in the higher model. The battery is 4,000mAh with 40W fast charge. As a bonus, we have a fingerprint reader on the side, a technology that Honor has been betting on for quite some time.

Four cameras on the back, telephoto included

The photographic commitment of the Honor 30S is on the path of versatility. This terminal it has four cameras on the back: A 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 3X-megapixel telephoto lens, and a latest two-megapixel sensor are called the "matrix camera" by Honor and are capable of digitally reaching up to twenty magnifications. The inclusion of a mid-range 3X telephoto lens is welcome, as this sensor is tending to disappear.

The selfie is configured with a 16 megapixel camera Built-in front hole, with an f / 2.0 aperture. As in all current Honor, no sign of Google services, being the main bet for Magic UI 3.1.1 without Gapps and with App Gallery installed to try to alleviate this lack.

Versions and price

The Honor 30S is launched today in China in its two versions: 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB and 8 GB of RAM + 256 GB. It does so with respective prices of 2399 yuan (305 euros to change) and 2699 (343 euros to change). For the moment, there is no international date for this device, although it is more than likely that it will end up landing in Europe to be the 5G bet of Honor.