         Honor 30: the younger brother is a high-end with 5x zoom and new processor

Honor has officially presented today its three new high-end devices. The first two of those who have spoken have been the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro, terminals that are accompanied by a "little" brother, the Honor 30.

This terminal differs mainly by cutting some of the main specifications, such as the photographic and processor section, among others. However, it is quite powerful, it has a good size battery and somewhat reminiscent of the Huawei P40.

Technical sheet of the Honor 30

HONOR 30 SCREEN 6.53 inch

Full HD + (2400 × 1080) DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Not available PROCESSOR Kirin 985 INTERNAL MEMORY 128/256 GB RAM 6/8 GB DRUMS 4,000mAh REAR CAMERA 40 MP

8MP ultra wide angle

8 MP telephoto

2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 32 MP DRUMS 4,000mAh Quick Charge 40W SOFTWARE Android 10

Magic UI 3.0 PRICE From 390 euros

New batch and fast charge Kirin

Honor 30 comes from the hand of the Kirin 985, a new batch proposal that is one step behind the Kirin 990, the main workhorse of Honor and Huawei. This set is accompanied by a base version of 6 + 128 GB internal memory, although we can configure up to 8 + 256 GB.

OLED technology is not renounced in this model, although the refresh rate remains at 60 HZ, reserving 90 Hz for the Honor 30 Pro and the P40 family

The battery is 4,000mAh with fast charge, with a fingerprint reader under it. This battery will be responsible for powering the 6.53-inch panel, which does not renounce OLED technology. The resolution is Full HD + and in this case we do not find high refresh rates, but the usual 60 Hz.

Four cameras on the back and Android 10 inside

The Honor 30 has four sensors in total. The first is 40 megapixels, with the RYYB technology that Huawei has been using for some time in the P and Mate family. The second sensor it's a 3x telephoto lens with 8 megapixel resolution. The ultra wide angle also has 8 megapixels and, finally, we find a 2 megapixel macro sensor to enhance this type of photography. The selfie is configured with a 32 megapixel sensor.

At the software level, no google services, as it is already a house brand. The company is betting on Magic UI (EMUI) in its third version, based on the latest version of Android, the tenth. To download applications we will have to use App Gallery and third-party apps.

Versions and price of the Honor 30

The Honor 30 will have a base price of 390 euros for the 6 + 128 GB version. Nevertheless, we can increase this setting up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which would raise the price to 450 euros at the exchange. The intermediate version is 420 euros. At the moment there is no data on the arrival of this device in Europe, so it will remain to wait.