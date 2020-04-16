         Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro +: two 5G twins with 40W fast charge and up to 50 megapixel resolution

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that Honor has put the batteries as far as launches are concerned and is expanding its catalog of terminals to forced marches. Only in the last few weeks have we witnessed the arrival of the Honor 8A Prime, the Honor 9A, the Honor 30S and, just six days ago, the Honor Play 4Y and 4T Pro. Today it was the turn of a new family of mobile phones. high-end: the Honor 30 Series.

As it had been leaked, this new line stands out for its 5G connectivity and a photographic equipment to match, with a digital zoom that reaches 50 magnifications. Of course, to the surprise of many, finally there have not been two, but three new models presented by the company: Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, and Honor 30 Pro +. Let's take a closer look at these last two.

Technical sheet of the Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro +

HONOR 30 PRO HONOR 30 PRO + SCREEN OLED 6.57 inch Full HD + (2340 × 1080 pixels) OLED 6.57 inch Full HD + (2340 × 1080 pixels), 90 Hz PROCESSOR Kirin 990 Kirin 990 RAM 8 GB 8GB / 12GB STORAGE 128GB / 256GB 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 10 + Magic UI 3.1 Android 10 + Magic UI 3.1 REAR CAMERA 40 MP f / 1.8 8 MP f / 3.4 telephoto 5x, digital 50x 16 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 50 MP f / 1.9 8 MP f / 3.4 telephoto 5x, digital 50x 16 MP f / 2.2 ultra wide angle and macro 2.5 cm FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP f / 2.0 8 MP f / 2.2 32 MP f / 2.0 8 MP f / 2.2 DRUMS 4,000 mAh + Quick Charge 40W 4,000 mAh + 40W fast charge, 27W wireless charge and reverse charge CONNECTIVITY 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6+, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, Dual SIM 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6+, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, Dual SIM OTHERS Fingerprint reader on screen, stereo speakers Fingerprint reader on screen, stereo speakers DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.32 x 73.61 x 8.38mm 190 g 160.32 x 73.61 x 8.38mm 190 g PRICE From 517 euros to change From 647 euros to change

Twin brain, twin screen

Both models have a screen 6.57-inch OLED with Full HD + resolution (2340 × 1080 pixels) and integrated fingerprint reader, but the Pro + model also adds a refresh rate of 90 Hz (the other stays at 60 Hz). Inside the two phones, we have Huawei's Kirin 990 processor, which guarantees its compatibility with 5G SA and NSA networks.

That chipset comes accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and two internal storage options (128 and 256 GB) in the case of the Honor 30 Pro, and two alternatives of RAM (8 or 12 GB) and 256 GB of capacity in the Honor. 30 Pro +. As an operating system, the two come with Magic UI 3.1 based on Android 10Yes, without Google mobile services pre-installed.

Another important difference is in the battery: both the Pro and Pro + models have a 4,000 mAh battery. supports 40W fast chargeBut to all this, the most advanced variant adds 27W wireless charging and reverse charging. In addition, both have WiFi 6+, stereo speakers and an NM memory card slot.

Double front camera and up to 50 MP in the rear

The front camera is identical in the two models: it is housed in a perforation of the screen and it has a dual configuration, with a 32-megapixel main sensor with f / 2.0 aperture and another secondary 8-megapixel sensor with f / 2.2 aperture.

In the rear camera is where we find differences, although both have a triple configuration. The Honor 30 Pro + has a 50-megapixel f / 1.9 main sensor, a 16 megapixel wide angle that also works as a 2.5 cm macro and an 8 megapixel telephoto capable of achieving 5X optical zoom.

The Honor 30 pro, however, features a 40-megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor and a wide angle that repeats resolution (16 megapixels), but loses the macro functions. What it does share with the other model is the 8-megapixel telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom.

Price and availability of the Honor 30 Pro and 30 Pro +

The Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro + have been officially presented in China and there can already be booked in different colors (silver, purple, black, green and blue) and in various configurations depending on RAM and storage. At the moment, the company has not confirmed whether they will reach other countries, but it has provided the prices they will have in the local market: