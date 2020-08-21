Honey star Jessica Alba drives TikTok crazy with a sexy dance

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Back on TV tonight Honey, dance film directed by Bille Woodruff that back in 2003 definitively consolidated the fame of the then emerging actress Jessica Alba, whose next two films would be Sin City e Fantastic Four.

The actress, who came from the television hit of Dark Angel, the cyberpunk series produced by James Cameron, after Honey would have gotten into gear by rightfully establishing himself on the list of the most important stars of the first decade of 2000. Today he is still in great shape, as evidenced by the sensual ballet published on TikTok a few weeks ago: as usual you can view it at the bottom of the article.

In Italy, Honey it arrived in May 2004, and even surpassed the competition of Kill Bill: Vol.2, with the film by Quentin Tarantino who in Italy lost the battle of the box office against the musical comedy with Jessica Alba.

And to think that originally the lead role was about to be assigned to r’n’b star Aaliyah, tragically disappeared in a plane crash. In the face of criticism, over the years Bille Woodruff’s film has become a small cult for lovers of the genre. Have you ever seen it? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

For more insights on Jessica Alba here is the announcement of the new action of Netflix Trigger Warning; furthermore, has the rejection of the nude caused difficulties in your career?