Sports

Honda waited at the last moment to prevent Alonso from participating in the Indy 500 with Andretti

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The participation of Fernando Alonso in the 500 miles of Indianapolis remains, for now, in suspense. And all because of Sling, a Japanese company that does not maintain a good relationship with the Spaniard, as José Antonio Ponseti told in 'El Larguero'.

The Spaniard had a very focused participation with the Andretti team, in fact He had everything signed with them to run with them on the Indy 500, when Honda said 'no'. The Japanese vetoed Alonso's participation.

Everything comes from the bad relationship between Fernando Alonso and Honda when these they provided the engine to the McLaren and the Spaniard once criticized the work of the company after the bad results.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.