Honda waited at the last moment to prevent Alonso from participating in the Indy 500 with Andretti

The participation of Fernando Alonso in the 500 miles of Indianapolis remains, for now, in suspense. And all because of Sling, a Japanese company that does not maintain a good relationship with the Spaniard, as José Antonio Ponseti told in 'El Larguero'.

The Spaniard had a very focused participation with the Andretti team, in fact He had everything signed with them to run with them on the Indy 500, when Honda said 'no'. The Japanese vetoed Alonso's participation.

Everything comes from the bad relationship between Fernando Alonso and Honda when these they provided the engine to the McLaren and the Spaniard once criticized the work of the company after the bad results.