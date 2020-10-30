Homer unleashes the apocalypse by forgetting to vote in the Halloween special

The presidential elections in the United States of America will be held next November 3, 2020 and the annual special episode of Halloween from the Matt Groening series, I Simposns, it shows that every vote really matters in elections, even those exercised at the last second.

In the opening video of the cartoon of the Fox “Treehouse of Horror XXXI”, which airs Sunday (the day after Halloween), all of Springfield he is heading to the polls. Homer however, he cannot decide who to vote for President (although he happily votes for Amazon Alexa as governor). But then it comes Lisa and reminds him and the viewers of all the horrible things of the last four years, complete with parchment of some of the real things that Donald Trump said or done as President.

After thinking about it a bit, Homer makes his choice (invisible to viewers) before it is revealed that, in fact, Homer was just dreaming of voting and slept accidentally during election day. When he asks Marge: “How bad can it be?” we move forward per day of settlement of the President of the United States of America and, yes, it is the apocalypse that every supporter of Biden feared.

Lisa Simpson is the moral compass of the series here are the most memorable episodes dedicated to the second child of the Simpsons house while Matt Groening made a bang on Instagram with Trumpy’s Rhapsody in view of the American elections.