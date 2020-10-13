Homer and 50 reasons not to vote for Trump in this hilarious video

After the meme of grandfather Abrham, which perfectly sums up the unsuccessful debate between Biden and Trump, comes a video taken from the new episode “La Paura fa Ninanta”, focused precisely on presidential elections of 2020.

In the video we see the incorrigible Homer inside the voting booth, still undecided on who to vote. That’s when Lisa arrives, the voice of reason, equipped with a mask and valuable advice. “Dad, but how can you have forgotten everything that happened in the last four years? “.

The problem is that all that comes to Homer’s mind is the bad gaffe of the 2017 Oscars, the tragic edition in which “Faye Dunaway gave the Oscar to the wrong film and no one has seen her around since“Indeed it was a very important moment …

Shortly after, however, all the faults that should be attributed to the current US president appear on the screen, including having “put children in cages, called Mexican rapists, divulged confidential information to the Russian ambassador, destroyed democracy, invaded Poland, pushed people to drink bleach, broke into Miss Teen America’s locker room, claimed Maryl Streep was underestimated“.

In the end Homer makes his choice, commenting amused “E Now i Saturday Night Live comedians who are they kidding?“. It is certainly not the first time that the Simpsons have targeted the American political situation and in the past they had also dedicated some space to a fight between Homer, Bart and Bush, without considering that the mayor Joe Quimby of Springfield perfectly represents the ineptitude of certain corrupt politicians and is inspired by the figure of Senator Ted Kennedy.

We leave you to the video and the most controversial episodes of the Simpsons.