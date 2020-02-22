'Homeland' has new images of the protagonists of the HBO series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was during the San Sebastian Festival when the first images of the highly anticipated adaptation of the best-seller from Fernando Aramburu, 'Homeland'. Since then we have been getting small pills of this series that will arrive in May at HBO (although its world premiere It will take place in just one month during the festival Mania Series). If only two days ago we had a new teaser of the series created by Aitor Gabilondo Now some new images have arrived, which we leave below, and which are the perfect excuse to be putting face to some of the protagonists who presented the book, that is, to the families of Bittori and Miren.

The series will feature a total of 8 episodes where, like the novel, the two hard sides of the coin that the Basque Country lived through two families fallen out of favor by the terrorist group will be narrated. On the one hand, we will meet Elena Irureta as Bittori, the widow of Txato (José Ramón Soroiz) whom ETA killed in cold blood. Their children Xabier and Nerea will be interpreted by Iñigo Aranbarri Y Susana Abaitua respectively. For its part, Ane gabarain she will put herself in the shoes of Miren, Bittori's neighbor and former friend, who is married to Joxian (Mikel Laskurain), and whose three children will be interpreted by Jon Olivares (Joxe Mari), Loreto Mauleón (Arantxa) and Eneko Sagardoy (Gorka), winner of the Goya for Best Actor Revelation for 'Handia'.