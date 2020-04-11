         'Homecoming': Amazon launches season 2 trailer and release date, with Janelle Monáe starring in new mystery

Share it:

With Janelle Monáe, whom we have recently seen in 'Harriet' in the pre pandemic era, in a boat in the middle of nowhere the trailer begins (and, we suppose, the mystery) from season 2 of 'Homecoming', the sensational anthology of mystery and thriller created by Sam Esmail.

And along with this first trailer, Amazon Prime Video has announced the release date of these new episodes: Friday May 22 This season 2 will arrive, which has included a change of protagonist after the departure of Julia Roberts.

We have not been told much more about history than the fact that our protagonist will appear without memory of how he got there. Soon his path will intersect that of Geist and the Homecoming Center. What we no longer know is how, exactly, the pieces fit together.

Monáe leads the cast in which we will see in their respective roles Stephan James and Hong ChauSo it can be interesting to see what happened after the enigmatic ending. Joan Cusack and Chris Cooper They are, on the other hand, the main additions in this new season.

Kyle Patrick Alvarez has been in charge of directing the episodes of this new season after the march in this role of Sam Esmail. Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg they do continue to work as screenwriters and showrunners.