'Homecoming 2' has teaser and release date on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser trailer from the second season of 'Homecoming ', to be released next May 22nd.

The critically acclaimed series returns with a new mystery and a new star, Janelle Monáe, in this second season where he will no longer be Julia Roberts. Now the protagonist is the character of Monáe, a war veteran who wakes up in a drifting ship, without remembering how she got there or who she is. The search for your identity will take you to the heart of Geist Group, an unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming project. Recently the first images of this second season arrived with their new members and now their first clip is now available, which you have on these lines.

In the second season we see Stephan James in his role as Walter Cruz, who tries to build a new life after his war traumas and the Homecoming project, when he realizes that there is a more disturbing version of the program on the way, if he ever remembers. Hong Chau She returns as Audrey Temple, a simple assistant in Geist who is catapulted to unsuspected positions at the top of the corporate power chain. For this second season the Oscar winner also joins Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, the eccentric founder of the company; and the Emmy winner Joan Cusack like Francine Bunda, an equally eccentric military woman.

Showrunners and executive producers of Homecoming They are Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who are also the creators of the Gimlet Media podcast on which the series is based. All the episodes of the second season are directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, who is also an executive producer.