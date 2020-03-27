‘Home’ and the visionary filmography of the Pastor brothers according to Mario Casas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On many occasions throughout the history of cinema, reality has surpassed fiction by writing a script that is impossible to imagine, not even in the most surreal of films. However, there are filmmakers, like Álex and David Pastor, directors of 'Home', now available on Netflix, with a most visionary filmography. "In 2009 they filmed‘ Infected ", then" The Last Days "and this last one is titled" Home. " They are two very talented guys who have been visionaries with the films they have been making. All three have to do with what is happening now ”, recognize Mario Casas, protagonist, along with Javier Gutiérrez, of the brothers' last title.

His first feature film, 'Infected', with Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine, Piper Perabo, Emily VanCamp and Christopher Meloni, revolved around four people trying to flee a global pandemic by car. In 2013 they released ‘The Last Days’, another apocalyptic thriller with a deadly virus as a backdrop and in which its protagonist desperately searched for his girlfriend in the middle of the chaotic scene. It was starred by Quim Gutiérrez, José Coronado, Marta Etura and Leticia Dolera.

But Mario finds other examples that, somehow, were ahead of the coronavirus crisis: "Steven Soderbergh's 'Contagion' seemed like a movie to me and it is nailed to what we are experiencing now. An extreme, ambiguous and extraordinary situation. That's why I say that, in general, the scripts fall short and reality always surpasses fiction ”.