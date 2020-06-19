Holm is the biggest challenge of my career: Irene Aldana, the first Mexican to fight for a UFC championship

Share it:

The Mexican is ranked fifth in the bantamweight category (Photo: ufcespanol.com)

The mixed martial arts It is one of the sports that has gained the most followers in recent years in Mexico, especially since continuously in its stellar functions the aztec fighters, or, Mexican Americans.

However, the next August 1 It will be a special date, because for the first time a mexican will fight for the belt of the 135 pounds of the UFC against the former world champion Holly Holm, at a closed-door event at the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Is about Irene Aldana, a 32-year-old Sinaloan who is ranked in the fifth place in the bantamweight category and who has a brand of 12-4Although he has won five in his last six fights. But the match that earned him the ticket for this title occurred at the end of 2019 at the UFC 245 event, when he beat and knocked out the Brazilian Ketlen Vieira, who came as undefeated.

For Aldana, face Holly Holm it's the biggest challenge of his career so far. And is that the 38-year-old American fighter is known for ending the reign and undefeated of the UFC legend Ronda Rousey, in 2015.

It will be one of the most attractive fights on August 1 in Las Vegas (Photo: Instagram / hollyholm)

This was recently stated by Irene in a remote interview for The universal:

It is the fight that puts me on the threshold of a world title. Measuring myself with Holm comes at the right moment in my career because I already have the maturity and knowledge necessary for this type of rival.

Also, Holm is ranked as the second best fighter in the bantamweight category and has been a former world boxing and kickboxing champion. However, “La Rubia” has been alternating between victories and defeats in his last fights, with a record of 3-5. Also, almost all of their losses were in fights for a UFC title.

At the end of 2019, Irene beat and knocked out Brazilian Ketlen Vieira, who came as undefeated (Photo: Reuters)

In interview for The Herald, Aldana confessed that the higher qualities of their rivalry is their greater experience, excellent technique and his highly worked physiqueTherefore, you must show your best resources.

We all have something against us, nobody is perfect and we are all beatable. I feel like I have an excellent team, smart, dedicated and passionate about this fight. I trust my coach and the strategy a lot, and not to mention the Mexican heart

It should be mentioned that unlike 2019where Aldana held four bouts in seven months, this year with the stoppage of activities due to the health crisis in COVID-19, he was able to take the necessary rest to return with more strength. Therefore, he is aware that it is almost impossible that the fight can be done with the public.

I think it is the most healthy and responsible. I think it will be very interesting, maybe it will feel like in the gym, because there are few people and I will listen perfectly to my corner

Due to sanitary measures, Aldana prepares from home (Photo: Instagram / irene.aldana)

The Mexican will arrive at Las Vegas one week in advance to submit to the company's health protocols. While that happens, Irene he will continue training in his living room from Guadalajara, where he uses water jugs to do weights and climb the stairs as cardiovascular exercises.

Unlike the United States, they can train behind closed doors, we can't. I brought the gym home and I'm still training here. We are as careful as we can, with all the people who come sparring with me, we cannot stop, but we have to adapt

Thus, the Sinaloan will join Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno as the only Mexicans to be stellar at a UFC event: " This is the reward of all that we have done in this time, of the times that I have fallen and got up. It is a huge step because the UFC belt is closer than ever, it could be after this that it arrives. As an athlete, it is the goal to achieve "

