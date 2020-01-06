Hollywood's last easy resource that has become a fad

Share it:

'The halloween night'. 'The return of Mary Poppins'. 'Mad Max: Fury on the road'. 'Blade Runner 2049'. These four titles are sequels of films from up to three previous generations. They have been respected by critics, especially those of George Miller and Denis Villeneuve. But between the four they have collected practically the same as 'Captain Marvel'. The fashion of the late sequel is here to stayBut does anyone really care about the continuation of a movie that is more than half a century old? Is the format so groundbreaking? Is it not really the easiest and least effort road to the big film industry?

There is nothing new

Ten years ago 'TRON: Legacy' became a really unexpected success which raised 400 million dollars worldwide. And I say a success because recovering the high budget of a sequel to a title that was almost 30 years old at that time was almost a miracle. The first film by Joseph Kosinski managed to hold his pulse and recover what it cost in American territory. Of course, it did not even reach the critical applause of the films mentioned above. How curious, right?

But before the colorful Disney production, filmmakers as diverse as Kevin Smith or Oliver Stone himself revisited their works to offer sequels to 'Clerks' (12 years later) or 'Wall Street' (23 years later). Martin Scorsese himself decided in 1986 to continue the story of 'The hustler', Robert Rossen's 1961 masterpiece, with 'The color of money'. John Landis also filmed the sequel to his charismatic 'Rogue at full throttle' eighteen years later. Effectively, the results are not always easy to bear.

No gender is spared and not all work in the same way. The last installment of the franchise started by John Carpenter by David Gordon Green raised 250 million dollars, something that a priori may seem like little, except for one detail: it is a Blumhouse production of just ten million dollars. With that collection in the box, Jason Blum gives the green light to a dozen new projects.

'Creed', the reinvention of 'Rocky' and backing of Ryan Coogler cost 35 million and ended up raising 173. The sequel to 'Psychosis' came 23 years after the original and it was never taken seriously. Today, Richard Franklin's film features an edition of Arrow Video. Never underestimate the power of a sequel.

It is not the same, even if it seems

The commitment to the continuity of the adventures of Norman Bates was not precisely because the author of the novel, Robert Bloch, presented the continuation of his novel after the announcement of the film, since on that occasion "Hollywood" decided to go for free. For that same reason the argument of 'Psychosis II' (the novel), is basically a revenge against Universal, who decided that the film would distance itself from Bloch's work. Franklin's film grossed a couple million more than Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece, adding 34 on a budget of just 5 million. Old Norman would still have some more room for lewd espionage and crimes.

Before we talked about Joseph Kosinski and his sequel to 'Tron'. The filmmaker, after his collaboration with Tom Cruise in 'Oblivion', will return the star to the heavens in the sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick', which will arrive nothing more and nothing less than 34 years later from the popular Tony Scott movie.

To this "sequels" have also been added new directions and meanings: continue the original story without taking into account other subsequent sequels. It has happened (precisely) with 'Halloween' and will do so soon with 'Robocop', two very different cases from each other. The story of the masked killer of Haddonfield (Illinois) came from two installments directed by Rob Zombie (each better) when he decided to return to the origins. In the case of Paul Verhoeven's film, they already saw each other two sequels and a remake of José Padilha that did not finish working, raising half of his budget in the United States. The solution? Continue the story taking as a starting point only the first movie of the character.

No formula, model or trend is guaranteed success. There must be a correct combination of demand, property value, originality of the proposal and, above all, a call for attention to a viewer outside the range of those who saw the above in a movie theater. With the sequels and with the remakes. And with the premakuelas. What the hell is it if not 'The thing (The Thing)' in its 2011 version? Of course, with its hits, especially the digital abuse against the memory of Rob Bottin's artisan work, Matthijs van Heijningen Jr.'s film was really interesting and, perhaps, the best of that style. It may be because of that that it became a failure and that its director will take ten years to return to the address.

The truth is that it is increasingly difficult to enter a cinema to see an "original" movie. If you look at the most anticipated releases of the year that we have just started, you will find that 3/4 of them belong to a franchise. And it is quite certain that of all of them, more than half will not work at the box office as their managers dream. But nobody seems willing to stop the assembly line. Actually, perhaps the simplest is to start from those predetermined bases, from a template. Like on television Maybe, in reality, the cinema is already dead.