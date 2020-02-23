Hollywood's favorite animal-man

Although computers are key to creating the illusions we see on the big screen, more than once it is necessary that what is hidden behind the many layers of special effects be a good actor doing a scandal job. And usually terribly undervalued. Would the Caesar of 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' have the same impact if a great Andy Serkis was not behind granting solemnity? Or would Gollum make such a grimace without his work in the trilogy of 'The Lord of the Rings'? Or would the Thanos complex have the same soul as a 'Avengers: Infinity War' villain without a Josh Brolin providing nuances behind the CGI? Yes, technology dominates what we see, but sometimes it is appreciated to have an interpreter doing his job.
Perhaps the cases of Brolin and especially Serkis (an icon of the 'motion capture'in Hollywood today) are the most striking, but there is another name that in recent years has managed to position itself as an essential: Terry Notary. Surely it doesn't sound like you, but you've seen him in the thousands of monkeys and gorillas that appear in the trilogy of the apes of Matt Reeves and you've seen him again this weekend in 'The call of the wild', the new movie of Harrison Ford which has just premiered in commercial theaters. As an adaptation of the famous novel of Jack london, there is a character who could never give up beyond the protagonist: the dog.
And that dog we see is none other than Notary.
