Hollywood Star Eva Longoria Bids Farewell to America: “A New Chapter Begins Abroad”

In a striking revelation that echoes the sentiments of many Americans grappling with political change, Eva Longoria has announced her departure from the United States, choosing to split her time between Spain and Mexico. The announcement comes in the wake of recent political developments that have reshaped the American landscape.

Speaking candidly to Marie Claire in a revealing cover story, the “Only Murders in the Building” star opened up about her decision to leave Los Angeles, her home of many years.

“I had my whole adult life here,” Longoria reflected, describing the shifting atmosphere that led to her departure. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different.”

The Mexican-American producer and actress hasn’t made this move alone. Her husband, José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son Santiago have also relocated, marking a significant life change for the entire family. This transition represents more than just a change of address—it’s a statement about the current state of American society and politics.

Longoria, who has been a prominent voice in political activism, particularly in mobilizing Latino voters and women’s groups, expressed deep concern for those unable to make similar choices.

“I’m privileged,” she acknowledged frankly. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness are for them.”

The “Desperate Housewives” alum hasn’t completely severed ties with Hollywood, maintaining her successful career while living abroad. Her recent work includes executive producing and starring in “Land of Women” and a memorable appearance in “Only Murders in the Building,” proving that geographic distance hasn’t diminished her impact on the entertainment industry.

The pandemic played a crucial role in finalizing her decision to relocate. “COVID occurred, and it significantly influenced her decision to relocate,” she clarified. The actress cited various factors contributing to her departure, including challenges facing California, such as the homelessness crisis and tax issues, though she was careful to note, “Not that I want to criticize California.”

In discussing recent political events, Longoria remained engaged but concerned. As someone who campaigned heavily for progressive causes, she expressed worry about the country’s direction while maintaining hope for continued activism. “I would like to think our fight continues,” she stated, emphasizing her ongoing commitment to political engagement despite living abroad.

The star’s move reflects a broader trend among public figures choosing to establish lives outside the United States while maintaining their professional connections.

Her decision to split time between Spain and Mexico offers her family a unique cultural experience while allowing her to continue her successful career in entertainment and advocacy.

For Longoria, this isn’t just about leaving—it’s about beginning anew. As she puts it simply yet powerfully, “It just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.” Her story serves as a testament to the personal decisions many Americans are facing in today’s political climate, though few have the resources to make such dramatic changes.