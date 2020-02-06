Hollywood says goodbye to Kirk Douglas

Share it:

The networks have been filled with farewells and messages dedicated to Kirk Douglas. The one that was Spartacus was one of the great names of the cinema. Hollywood is not understood without him.

Your son Michael He was in charge of giving the notice via social networks of the death of his father

"With tremendous sadness, my brothers and I announced that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. For the world, he was a legend, an actor of the golden age of cinema who lived well in his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire.

But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just dad, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandson, his loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Kirk's life was well lived, and leaves a legacy in the cinema that will last for generations to come, and a story like a renowned philanthropist who worked to help the public and bring peace to the planet.

Let me finish with the words that I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I'm very proud to be your son".

Catherine Zeta-Jones He posted this photo on Instagram with his father-in-law. "

"My dear Kirk, I will love you the rest of my life. I already miss you. Rest well"

The Academy has remembered what was – and always will be – Spartacus.

"I wanted to be an actor since I was a child in second grade. I did a play, and my mother made me a black apron and played a shoemaker. After the performance, my father gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone "-Kirk Douglas

Goodbye to a Hollywood legend"

The Golden Globes have done the same

"Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father of actor Michael Douglas, has passed away. He was 103 years old. D.E.P"

Mark hamill He remembered the actor's work to end Hollywod's blacklists.

"Kirk Douglas was one of the greatest stars of all time and a brilliant actor with an unforgettable and fiery charisma. He will also be remembered for risking his career in defying the Hollywood blacklist, hiring writer Dalton Trumbo for the classic Spartacus. D.E.P"

Arnold Schwarzenegger It showed some snapshots with the actor.

"Kirk Douglas was an icon. It is hard to put into words what it meant for me to work with this leyend with which I grew up seeing him in Westerns in a small cinema in Austria. He was the greatest thing for me, a real hero. When we met in the filming of 'Cactus Jack' he couldn't be friendlier to me. I was a new actor and he was the perfect mentor. He was already sixty-something but he was in an incredible way, and he could still jump from a trampoline to his horse's chair. I will always remember their lessons and our workouts together (at that time the actors trained in secret, so we took out the weights from their hiding place and we did push-ups together). He was the perfect model and my career would not have been the same without him. I will miss him very much and my thoughts are with his family"

Marc Maron also published farewell to the actor

"We lost another way too young. DEP Kirk Douglas"

Danny De Vito I remembered one of his titles

"Kirk Douglas The inspiring Palo de Pata. 103 years on this earth. That sounds good! Great to have shared with you"

The filmmaker Rob reiner He showed his affection for Douglas and his family

"Kirk Douglas will always be an icon in the Hollywood pantheon. He put himself in danger to end the Hollywood blacklist. My love is with my friend Michael and the whole family"

Also from Spain there has been memory for the actor. Santiago Segura also remembered the legend of Hollywood.

And the Spanish director J.A. Bayonne has remembered four of his most iconic works.