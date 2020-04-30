 Hollywood plans to return to the set and the director of Shang-Chi advances plans

Share it:

Hollywood movie and series productions are completely paralyzed but and there are some countries where the situation is better, and applying a series of control measures, some filming can be done. In fact Netflix is ​​finding a certain point of escape along this line by managing to shoot some of its projects, although air travel between countries is very restricted.

Yesterday, THR published an article commenting on how Hollywood was precisely already working on how to get back to routine, especially for smaller productions. Now they keep the hope to be able to shoot again for July or August, but autumn is the most realistic setting. For example, Los Angeles County health officials are preparing a meeting with representatives of unions, studios, the Bureau of Economic Development and other Hollywood entities to develop new directives for the set.

Along these same lines, the director Destin Daniel Cretton He participated in a question-and-answer event on Instagram and stated, "We will definitely come back, with a defined plan." When asked about something more precise, such as dates, he said, "There is nothing I can talk about … there are some things."

