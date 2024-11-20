Hollywood Legend’s Son Reveals Shocking Scientology Encounter: Josh Brolin’s Explosive Memoir Takes Us Behind Closed Doors

In a stunning revelation from his newly released memoir “From Under the Truck,” Josh Brolin shares an extraordinary account of witnessing John Travolta performing Scientology healing techniques on Marlon Brando in Barbra Streisand’s living room. This surreal encounter is just one of many remarkable stories from Brolin’s tumultuous 56-year journey through Hollywood.

A Star-Studded Evening Takes an Unexpected Turn

Barbra Streisand, Brolin’s stepmother, hosts a private dinner party where the scene unfolds. The guest list reads like a Hollywood dream: John Travolta and his wife Kelly, Marlon Brando, and a mysterious redhead Brando met online. When Brando arrived with a bleeding leg injury from helping stranded motorists, Travolta, fresh from completing a Scientology course, offered to help.

“I stood there quietly and left mine open,” Brolin writes, describing how he watched Travolta place his hands on Brando’s chest and injured leg in what he calls an “insane” moment of “Marlon Brando and Danny Zuko” together.

Beyond the Scientology Scene: A Life of Struggles and Redemption

The memoir delves deep into Brolin’s personal battles, particularly his fight with alcoholism. A pivotal moment came when his stepmother, Streisand, confronted him about his drinking: “Aren’t you an alcoholic?” she asked directly, showing what Brolin describes as “old-fashioned mothering.”

The actor found sobriety at age 45, but not before experiencing several wake-up calls. One particularly stark moment came when he missed visiting his dying grandmother because he “woke up on the sidewalk” near a Del Taco, unable to locate his car.

Family Ties and Hollywood Tales

Brolin’s relationship with Streisand, who married his father, James Brolin, in 1998, evolved from complicated to meaningful. “My mom was dead, and nobody was going to replace my own mother,” he writes, but acknowledges how Streisand’s straightforward approach to mothering eventually helped guide him toward recovery.

The memoir also reveals shocking experiences from his early career, including:

The 12-hour acid trip turned into a terrifying nightmare.

Trevor had a traumatic birth.

He was missing his son while filming “No Country for Old Men”.

He delivered an expletive-filled awards speech following his role in “Milk”.

A Legacy of Recovery and Growth

Today, Brolin is a father of four: Trevor (36), Eden (29), Westlyn Reign (6), and Chapel Grace (3). His journey from troubled star to sober family man offers a raw look at Hollywood’s darker side and the possibility of redemption.

His candid revelations about experiencing Scientology up close, combined with personal struggles and triumphs, paint a picture of a man who’s seen it all in Hollywood but managed to find his way through the chaos. The memoir stands as a testament to survival in an industry known for its excesses and the power of facing one’s demons head-on.