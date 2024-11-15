Hollywood Icon Meets Political Power: Stallone Declares Trump “Second George Washington” at Mar-a-Lago

In a stunning display of political theater that merged Hollywood glamour with presidential politics, Sylvester Stallone delivered a passionate endorsement of Donald Trump at the America First Policy Institute Gala in Palm Beach, Florida.

On November 14, 2024, at the prestigious Mar-a-Lago Club, the “Rocky” star instantly made headlines by comparing the president-elect to both George Washington and his own iconic boxing character.

The atmosphere was electric as Stallone took the stage, his presence commanding attention from the packed room of political supporters and media representatives.

“We’re in the presence of a really mythical character,” the actor declared, his voice carrying the same intensity that made him famous in Hollywood. The crowd hung on his every word as he continued, “Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe.”

In perhaps the evening’s most dramatic moment, Stallone drew a bold historical parallel: “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world… Guess what? We got the second George Washington.” The statement sent ripples through the audience, drawing enthusiastic applause from supporters while raising eyebrows among political observers.

The “Rocky” connection didn’t stop there. Stallone cleverly wove together spirituality and cinema, referencing the opening scene of his famous boxing film. He explained how the camera shifts from Jesus to Rocky’s impact, implying a divine bond.

“At that moment, he was a chosen person,” Stallone explained, before drawing another parallel to Trump: “Something was gonna happen; this man was gonna go through a metamorphosis and change lives, just like President Trump.”

The night reached its peak when Trump himself appeared on stage, greeted by the familiar strains of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” The two men shared a lengthy handshake that photographers eagerly captured, creating what will likely become one of the most memorable images of the 2024 campaign season.

Stallone, who had previously kept his political views private, has made a significant shift with this endorsement. While he admitted to not voting in the 2016 and 2020 elections, he had expressed admiration for Trump in the past, telling Variety in 2016 that he viewed him as a “great Dickensian character.”

The event itself, hosted by the America First Policy Institute—a right-wing think tank founded in 2021—served as more than just a platform for Stallone’s endorsement.

It brought together key figures from Trump’s proposed administration, including potential cabinet members, highlighting the growing momentum behind the president-elect’s transition plans.

Interestingly, this political drama unfolded against the backdrop of Stallone’s current television success. His series “Tulsa King” is reportedly seeing impressive viewer growth in its second season, with Paramount+ reporting an 8% increase in total viewership compared to its first season, averaging more than 10 million global households.

The evening’s events underscore how the worlds of entertainment and politics continue to intersect in American public life, with celebrities wielding significant influence in shaping political narratives.

Whether Stallone’s dramatic endorsement will impact public opinion remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the actor known for creating memorable movie moments has just added another dramatic scene to his legacy—this time on the political stage.