Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a journalist accused of being an illegal cartel

A Norwegian reporter, Kjersti Flaa, has sued the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, accusing her of fostering a 'culture of corruption' whereby journalists abuse their power to crack down on competition. Flaa filed her complaint with the Los Angeles federal court.

The reporter claims that HFPA operates as an illegal cartel, violating antitrust laws. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has 87 members, whose main function is to vote for the Golden Globe Awards, anterooms to the Oscars and awarded in the first weeks of the year.

According to the statement presented by the journalist, HFPA has repeatedly rejected Kjersti Flaa's request to join the organization.

According to Flaa, HFPA members use their weight to get junket and monopolize for coverage of Hollywood in various countries:"HFPA is so focused on protecting its monopoly position and tax-exempt benefits that it has implemented statutory provisions that exclude all objectively qualified candidates from joining that could possibly compete with an existing member." claims the journalist in her complaint.

Kjersti Flaa works as a video correspondent for various channels in Scandinavia and owns a YouTube channel dedicated to celebrity interviews, called 'Flaawsome Talk'.

Despite being sponsored by current members, Kjersti Flaa has had her requests to join the HFPA rejected in 2018 and 2019.

Aud Berggren Morisse and Tina Johnk Christensen, two members of the organization, would have led a campaign in opposition to Flaa's admission for fear that it would disturb their monopoly on Hollywood coverage in Scandinavia.

Flaa would have agreed to limit her coverage so as not to compete with the two HFPA members in Norway and Denmark.

However, Morisse and Christensen feared the possible actions of Flaa and another possible candidate for membership.

The lawsuit contains several other allegations against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which basically portray it as an exclusive private club full of privileges and impossible to scratch. At the moment, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has stated that it will not let itself be bowled over by intimidation.

In the meantime, the Golden Globe 2021 ceremony has been postponed while there will be some changes to the rules for the next edition of the Golden Globe.