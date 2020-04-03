Hollywood, First Images from Ryan Murphy's series

Share it:

We already have here the first images of ‘Hollywood’, The new original Netflix miniseries created by Ryan Murphy (‘GLEE’, ‘The Politician’, ‘American Horror Story’, ‘Ratched’) and Ian Brennanset in post-WWII Hollywood.

Starring David Corenswet (Jack), Darren Criss (Raymond), Jeremy Pope (Archie), Laura Harrier (Camille), Samara Weaving (Claire), Dylan McDermott (Ernie) Y Holland Taylor (Ellen Kincaid), its cast also includes Patti LuPone (Avis), Jim Parsons (Henry Willson), Jake Picking (Rock hudson), Joe Mantello (Dick) Y Maude Apatow (Henrietta).

According to its official synopsis, the series tells us "the story of a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers seeking to achieve fame in Tinseltown at all costs. Each character offers a different and unique point of view on the hidden reality of the Golden Age of Hollywood and reveals the injustices and prejudices regarding race, gender and sex that continue today"

‘Hollywood’Analyzes and translates the power dynamics of the film industry from decades ago onto the screen and shows what the entertainment world would be like if these dynamics had disappeared. "In such a turbulent present and with such an uncertain future, we look back to the past for help and guidance, unearthing the true history of Hollywood to create a new reality based on the "what if"", Explain Janet Mock, executive producer, co-writer and director of the series. "What if a group of outsiders were given the opportunity to tell their own story? What if the person with the green light power was a woman? Or the screenwriter a black man? What if heroin was a woman of color? Or the openly gay television icon? What if all of them were invited to the room where the real decisions were made, entered fully and left, victorious and proud, their mark on the history of cinema? ‘Hollywood’ is a love letter to our small industrial city, where dreamers live, stars are born and magic surpasses reality"