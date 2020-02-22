Hollywood, by Ryan Murphy for Netflix, already has a release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the millionaire agreement of Ryan Murphy with Netflix, for now we have only been able to see 'The Politician' on the platform, but it seems that is about to change. The creator of such popular series as 'Glee', 'American Horror Story', 'Feud: Bette and Joan' or 'Pose' will soon premiere 'Hollywood', a program whose release date has just been published on his own Instagram account.

"What if you could rewrite history?", with that simple phrase Murphy delighted us with a first teaser poster of the series and its release date. At the moment it is time to wait a few months, because it will not be until May 1st when we can enjoy this series on Netflix, which Murphy has created with Ian Brennan, also responsible for having co-created 'Glee', 'Scream Queens' and 'The Politician', and Janet Mock, executive producer in 'Pose'.

'Hollywood' will be developed in the mecca of the cinema of the 40s of the last century, after the Second World War, telling throughout its seven episodes the story of a group of characters that They will try to succeed in Hollywood as actors and directors at any cost. Through each of them we will know different problems of the industry, such as prejudices about race, gender and sexuality, which persist to this day and pernicious dynamics of power.

His cast is made up of faces as well known as Patti LuPone, Holland Taylor and Darren Criss, David Corenswet, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott or Joe Mantello.