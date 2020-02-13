Entertainment

Hollywood awards need an urgent reinvention

February 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Oscars have been smelling closed for years, but this year's ceremony has that unmistakable scent of naphthalene especially pronounced … because they have struggled to camouflage it. The triumph of a relatively atypical production like 'Parasites' does not hide that the Oscars are a celebration of the film industry that has become old except for the old guard's moviegoers, and the historical minimum of audience are good proof of this.

We talked about all this and much more in 'Old Man Yells at Cloud', our most impertinent video series. Here We relativize the blow on the table (deserved, but relativizable) by Bong Jong Hoo, we make fun of the most cumbersome interpretation of the year and we applaud the goodwill of actors and actresses with vindictive speeches, but they don't go anywhere precisely in a gala as conservative as this.

Oscar 2020: renewal is sought

And we do not present solutions to this debacle because the problem is not a particularly long and soporific ceremony, but the Oscar concept itself. In this video we go back to prizes that seemed to set a precedent, such as 'The silence of the lambs' or 'Trigre and dragon', and that remained as isolated phenomena, as it is possibly Parasites.


Oscar 2020: six million spectators less than last year's gala and a new historical low

Or maybe we are wrong, and we are facing a step forward that will convert the Oscar, from next year, in a ceremony that will open its doors to a renovating, independent, different and international cinemaHuh Nah …

