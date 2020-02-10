Hollow Night Silksong: all the news on history and gameplay of the highly anticipated indie!

Share it:

The talented developers of Team Cherry they prepare to accompany the players on a new journey in a magical and enveloping world populated by valiant insects and timeless legends.

After the success of Hollow Knight, which first landed on the gaming market in 2017, the development team has in fact decided to expand the mythology of the appreciated metroidvania. With these intentions, it has gradually come to life Hollow Knight Silksong. Born in the intentions of Team Cherry as a simple DLC, the project later turned into a real new chapter.

To date, unfortunately the release date of Hollow Knight Silksong is still unknown, whose publication is currently expected on PC and Nintendo Switch. Waiting to find out in what period of 2020 we can finally get our hands on the new metroidvania, the Everyeye team has made a video dedicated to all the news related to plot and gameplay features of the new Hollow Knight. As per tradition, you can find the movie directly at the opening of this news: we wish you a good vision!

