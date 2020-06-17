Technology

Hollow Knight Silksong: the new video reveals a mysterious NPC

June 17, 2020
Garry
The authors of Team Cherry break the media fast by publishing a new "mini-clip" by Hollow Knight Silksong that presents one of the many secondary characters of the highly anticipated metroidvania revelation sequel of this generation.

In sharing this short video on Reddit, Silksong's independent developer also launched a guessing game which, once resolved by the Discord community, has unveiled a .zip archive containing a short text file that helps to shed light on the role of this NPC.

In fact, the file shared by Team Cherry takes up a fragment of the dialogues between the hero and this creature, with the final description of a "towering old predator waiting for his children. Although his focus is on other tasks, he seems to know a lot about the reasons that are leading to the fall of Pharloom, with an innate contempt for the Citadel above and for the unfortunate pilgrims who try to ascend ".

Hoping to get back in the dark atmospheres of this series as soon as possible, and maybe to admire new game scenes coinciding with one of the many digital events that are enriching the schedule of the Summer Game Fest, we refer you to this article that summarizes all the news on the history and gameplay of Hollow Knight Silksong.

