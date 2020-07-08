Hollow Knight Silksong: Team Cherry pays homage to a deceased fan by dedicating an NPC to it

Share it:

As we learn from the pages of USGamer, the developers of Team Cherry have decided to dedicate a new NPC of Hollow Knight Silksong to Seth, a fan of the title who, in the process of dying, wanted to participate in the creation of a character of his metroidvania series more loved.

In presenting on Discord the series of puzzles that revealed the mysterious NPCs of Hollow Knight Silksong, the authors of Team Cherry explained that one of the beings who will characterize the role-playing role of the title will be called Seth in honor of a fan with the Ewing's sarcoma.

Three months ago, Seth himself contacted the software house to ask to participate in some way in the development of the title before his physical condition worsened. Team Cherry complied with the request sent to him by the series fan: unfortunately, a friend of Seth told the Reddit community that the boy is passed away several weeks ago.

Before leaving you with the image of the secondary character of Seth dedicated to the passionate late Hollow Knight, we remind you that on these pages you will find an in-depth study by Andrea Fontanesi on Hollow Knight Silksong, one of the most anticipated indie titles of 2020.