Holiday Special ', the insane movie that shames George Lucas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' provoked the anger of a multitude of fans and now 'The rise of Skywalker' rekindles the controversy. Personally, I was disappointed with what he did Rian johnson and happier with the work of J.J. Abrams, but it seems very exaggerated to say that one of these films destroys the saga, especially if we take into account that in the universe 'Star Wars' there have been much worse things. For example: 'Star Wars: Holiday Special'.

‘Star Wars: Holiday Special’ was the first spin-off of the saga and premiered on November 17, 1978. It has never been reissued and George Lucas would be happy to destroy all existing copies of a tv movie that today is hard to understand what was done. The point is that it came forward at a very specific moment in Lucas's artistic life, also causing a tight control of everything related to the franchise until the sale to Disney.

Why was ‘Star Wars: Holiday Special’ made?

"When you're starting, you try all kinds of things. Fox told me:" You can promote the movie by making a television special. "So I let myself be convinced to do it." (George Lucas)

Three years passed between 'A new Hope' ('A New Hope') and 'The Empire Strikes Back' ('The Empire Strikes Back'), but Lucas had doubts about the possibility that the franchise's popularity would sink during this period. Fox took advantage of that fear to sell him the possibility of making a television special as an ideal way of keep the franchise relevant and so that its toys are not displaced before those of new productions.

The problem was that Lucas was very busy both with ‘The empire strikes back’ and with ‘In search of the lost ark’ (‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’), so its involvement in the project was almost non-existent. His main contribution was to give access to the producer Smith-Hemion both the main cast of Episode IV and different costumes and utensils used during the filming of the film. Well, and propose a series of plot ideas that were later changed to shape what we just saw.

What could have been and was not

Lucas's idea also revolved around the Chewbacca family and a kind of hairy Earth Day celebration but from Kashyyyk. The writers Leonard Rips and Pat Proft They quickly got down to work and delivered a script in which the planet of the wookies had been selected to host a galactic celebration in which all races were invited. A simple premise that gave rise to multiple reappearances but also to the introduction of new characters such as the Chewbacca family.

In addition, the scriptwriters received very interesting details from Lucas, like all the previous work he had done to understand who Chewbacca's relatives were – which also later came to the final director of the film – but also an unexpected revelation: Han Solo was married to a wookie. Of course, he asked them not to say anything concrete about it because of the controversy it could cause.

Things seemed to progress properly, although the idea of ​​including musical numbers still seemed odd – by then he contacted Bea Arthur to interpret a song that the producers had expressly selected for her, although she pointed out many years later that at the time she had no idea of ​​participating in a Star Wars movie. It was then that he was hired David Acomba to direct it, a director who had gone to the same university as George Lucas in the same period.

It was easy to believe that they were close friends when in reality their paths had never crossed, but their television experience was also zero, which would soon cause new problems. Before that, the script was completely revised – they were made up to five rewrites– to give a closer tone to the variety programs in which their producers were specialists, reconverting the story that Chewbacca is trying to return home to celebrate Life Day with his family.

The disaster that was about to not end

Filming began during the summer of 1978 with a budget that was around a million dollars -to give you an idea, ‘A new hope’ had cost 11 million- and soon the problems arrived. As we had already pointed out, Acomba was not accustomed to the television style, so after filming the canteen scene he announced that he was renouncing to continue directing it.

That led CBS to seriously shuffle to cancel ‘Star Wars: Holiday Special’. However, "A new hope" had returned to theaters shortly before, raising a whopping $ 10 million in just three days – at that time home players were a luxury that very few could afford. It was decided to contact the director then Steve Binder, making it very clear that they needed someone who could get down to work the following Monday.

Binder had his doubts about certain passages – such as those scenes during the initial stretch with the Chewbacca family communicating with grunts – but he ended up accepting the challenge. CBS's fears began to dissipate and then the shooting problems arrived. First? Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher had no interest in appearing in ‘Star Wars: Holiday Special’, but they ended up doing it.

Ford revealed a few years ago that he had no other because he was forced to do it by contract, the possibility of singing It was what ended up convincing Fisher, while Hamill accepted after a talk with Lucas, but not before asking for the elimination of the moment when Luke had to sing. Binder could finally count on them, although without them showing great enthusiasm, since at that time it was very badly seen that a film actor worked on television.

Shooting faced other problems – Chewbacca's family had to take off the head of the costume every 45 minutes to give them oxygen or run the risk of drowning – until there came a point where they simply ran out of money to roll the Great final scene. How was it remedied? Well, buying a lot of candles to light an empty stage with the idea of ​​giving it a special touch. The result? Well, let's move on to it now.

‘Star Wars: Holiday Special’, a “unique” experience

Let's be clear, ‘Star Wars: Holiday Special’ is one of those tapes that seems ideal to make one of those viewings in which you simply get mad at what you're seeing, but it doesn't even fulfill that function well. On the one hand, everything related to the Chewbacca family oscillates between the desperate and the incomprehensible, making seeing those scenes end up being more a punishment than anything else.

It seems that those responsible are aware of this and want the different situations that are introduced from there serve to animate the function and raise the film as a mere contrast. Unfortunately, there is only one that really fulfills its mission: the animated segment that serves to present the mythical Boba Fett. Performed by the Nelvana company, part of a script written by Lucas himself – who finally managed not to get credited – and that is something that is perceived: he will like it more or less, but it is the only thing that really deserves to be called Star Wars of all special.

Beyond that there are a story very poorly bashed that would hardly give for 30 minutes of footage that later end up becoming more than 90. On the one hand, we have the horror of the Chewbacca family, something that could only have worked from an openly parodic viewpoint, but Han's trip and our dearest wookie is also not very well treated, not to say much It shows that Ford just didn't want to be there.

However, worst of all are some musical numbers that in most cases one simply doesn't know why they were included. They are like small pauses that one can thank for disconnecting from the nonsense they are witnessing, but it is soon discovered that it is a way to extend torture and disconnect the proposal even more from the Star Wars universe. It is clear that there were two very different productions and the fact of trying to bring the initially planned to the field of varieties ends up giving birth to a spawn.

Yes it is true that one can get to see a certain charm if you approach it from a very specific point of view, but let's not fool ourselves, ‘Star Wars: Holiday Special’ is complete nonsense that today he would be crushed without mercy in the event that he had not been condemned to ostracism (Lucas came to say that he does not represent his artistic vision and that he will remain in Lucasfilm's archives when fans asked him about it). That cult status is what has raised it above its real merits, which are, let's be clear, very few.