Holding the Tour de France "would be a disaster and it would be best to cancel it"

Celebrate the Tour de France on the new scheduled dates "It would be a disaster and the best thing would be to cancel it" due to the risk of contagion of the coronavirus. That's how blunt it shows Devi Sridhar, one of the world's leading experts in public health, also an adviser to the Scottish government on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sridhar, President of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh and one of the leading experts in testing strategies to combat the coronavirus pandemic, warned that Tour could fuel another spread of the virus in Europe.

"It is a painful decision, but they have no choice. The smartest thing to do is cancel this year," Sridhar told Cyclingnews.

According to the expert, "the organization of the Tour has to weigh the risks against the benefits. Thousands of people from all over the world, gathered, moving, from town to town, this is where a virus could thriveIt could be a recipe for disaster. "

Sridhar goes on to explain that "this is a long-term problem, a chronic problem. This virus is here to stay and will come back. Even if France controls it in August, then of course the problem will be the arrival of people from different countries"

The arrival of people from all over the world to the Tour "could trigger a new group of infections, so you would have to think, at least, of a quarantine of two to three weeks before they properly enter the country."

In that case, as Sridhar suggests, "it would mean that everyone working within the Tour 'bubble' would have to be quarantined at least two weeks before the Tour departs on August 29."

"People would have to arrive two or three weeks early to allow time for quarantine," he said, agreeing that such restrictions are unlikely to be imposed on Elite cyclists. "I don't think going ahead is realistic. It won't be like the Tour in previous years. It would make more sense to cancel. That seems more realistic. "