Hold on Tania Ruiz! Angelica Rivera reappears more blonde and beautiful than ever (PHOTO)

Almost a year after the divorce of former president Enrique Peña Nieto, actress Angelica Rivera reappeared on social networks, and caused a furor among her fans, because they say she looks younger.

After her divorce, the former First Lady has not returned to her role as an actress, because she went to live abroad along with her three daughters.

A few hours ago the famous makeup artist Vico Guadarrama shared on his Instagram account a photograph in which he appears along with “La Gaviota”, who sports a radiant smile and a blond hair.

In his publication, which has almost 15,000 likes, the makeup artist added the hashtags: #FacesPerfects

#AngelicaRivera.

The faithful followers of Angelica Rivera pointed out that the divorce suited her, because they say she looks younger and more beautiful, they even compared her to her daughter Sofia.

“How beautiful (sic)”; “Beautiful as always ❤️😘 (sic)”; "Wow how beautiful and young Mrs. Angelica (sic) looks"; "How pretty !! he looks very young (sic) ”; "I don't know if it's Sofia or Angelica 😱," they said.

It may interest you:

He grabbed her by the greñas! Montserrat Oliver makes Yolanda Andrade jealous scene (VIDEO)

Memo del Bosque is delicate, they ask for blood and platelet donors (VIDEO)