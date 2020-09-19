Hogwarts Legacy: The Harry Potter game will be an open world with RPG elements

Introduced at the PlayStation 5 Showcase event, Hogwarts Legacy is a new IP set in the universe of Harry Potter. According to a press release published by Warner Bros Games, the game will be a open world with RPG elements in which we can create our wizard or our witch from scratch.

Here is what we read in the press release: “Warner Bros Games today announced Hogwarts Legacy, an open word video game with single-player RPG elements set in the 1800s. Players will live life in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, facing the unknown on a journey to discover one of the hidden truths of the wizarding world […] users will improve their characters’ skills by mastering powerful spells, refining the combat skills and selecting the right companions to face lethal enemies. Players will also be tested with missions and scenarios that will lead to difficult choices that will determine their development“.

The events narrated in Hogwarts legacy they precede much of the narrative plot told by the author JK Rowling however, the books will feature some of the saga’s most iconic locations such as the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village. About that Adrian Ropp, in charge of the game’s plot, said: “This is a job full of love and the real magic comes from the dedication and imagination of a team that really wanted to create an authentic and vibrant magical world “.

We remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be a cross-gen title and will arrive next year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X e PC.